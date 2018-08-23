Eid-ul-Azha celebrated at Mount Litera Zee School

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated at Mount Litera Zee School (MLZS), Tarore with fervour.

Students dressed in traditional attire took part in a Eid Milan celebration. On the occasion, Christopher Columbus House organised special assembly headed by Monika Dubey. Deepika, Teacher spoke on the festival where the students were made aware about the significance of this festival and Janya student of Class 5th anchored it.

The message of sharing and caring was apparent through the Tiffin sharing activity performed in the school where all the students actively participated and shared their tiffin with each other. Principal V.K Singh addressed the students that Eid is a celebration of love and sacrifice.

He further said that we must train ourselves to analyse the situation instead of making excuses and blaming others.

Gayika Kapoor, Coordinator of the School stressed on the idea of inculcating brotherhood and experience joy by sharing their things with others, which is the true spirit of Eid.