Eid-ul-Azha arrangements reviewed across region

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: District Development Commissioner Ramban, Showkat Aijaz Bhat today reviewed the security and other arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha in a meeting here for ensuring smooth celebrations with tradition and religious fervour.

The meeting was attended by SSP Ramban, Anita Sharma, ADC, Dr. Gurvinderjeet Singh, SDM Gool, Pankaj Bhagotra, SDM Banihal, Zaheer Abbas, SDM Ramsoo, Viqar Giri, XEn PWD, CAHO, Tehsildar, officers of FCS&CA,PDD, PHE, Health ,MC, Police Department, members of Masjid Committees and Gujjar and Bakerwal Conference besides representatives of Beopar Mandal, trade unions and religious organisations.

The DDC stressed upon the officers and representatives of religious organisations for maintaining coordination among the allied departments and Masjid Committees to ensure adequate facilities to the devotees.

The DDC directed the Health, MC, FCS&CA and Police Department to conduct regular market checking for maintaining quality of commodities and monitoring the prices of essentials commodities especially cheese, vegetable, meat and poultry.

The DDC directed EO, MC Ramban, to ensure cleanliness and sanitation of Ramban town besides installing street lights in surrounding areas of Masjids and other identified locations. He also directed the PDD and PHE to ensure uninterrupted power and water supply during the festival days.

The SSP Ramban assured full proof security arrangements throughout the district.

The DDC directed the SDMs and Tehsildars to ensure adequate arrangements in their respective jurisdictions for the celebrations of Eid and other festivals.

At BHADARWAH: The Additional Deputy Commissioner Doda, Pawan Kumar Parihar, who also holds Additional Charge at Bhadarwah, convened a meeting with the officers of sub- district administration to discuss the arrangements being put in place for the smooth celebration of upcoming festival of Eid-ul-Azha and upcoming Holy Yatras.

Reviewing the arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha, ADC directed the concerned Officers to conduct regular market inspections to keep check on overcharging and quality of eatables. He directed the officers to take strict action against black marketers, hoarders and erring traders as per the law. He further directed the officers to ensure that the items particularly chicken and mutton are to be sold at approved rates.

CEO BDA Rajinder Singh, SDPO Tousif Ahmed, DFO Khalid Mehta, Tehsil Supply Officer, AE PHE, Naib Tehsildar of all Niabats, President Beopar Mandal and representatives of various other departments attended the meeting.

Later, another meeting regarding the ongoing Machail Yatra and upcoming Kailash Yatra was held by ADC in which arrangements for both the Yatras were discussed with the officers. In the meeting the officers of different departments were directed to make elaborated arrangements of drinking water, electricity generators, medicines and first aid and availability of horses along the route of Yatra, particularly Kailash Yatra.

DFO was asked to ensure sufficient availability of firewood at Kailash Kund, Hayyan Base Camp and at other places enroute to Rishi Dal at Kailash Mountain.

President Sanathan Dharm Sabha Ved Kumar Kotwal, General Secretary SDS Neeraj Manhas and V. K. Kotwal Manager Dharmarth Trust bedsides the officers and representatives as mentioned above attended the meeting.

KISHTWAR : Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana convened a meeting to discuss the arrangements being put in place for the smooth celebration of upcoming Eid-ul-Azha. ADDC Kishtwar Imam Din, SSP Rajinder Kumar Gupta ADC Kishori Lal Sharma, Addl. SP Parbeet Singh, ACR ,CMO ,EO Municipality, officials of Auqaf Islamia besides other concerned attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner directed concerned officers to intensify market inspections and keep strict vigil over profiteering and hoarding of essential commodities.

PHE and PDD were asked to ensure adequate power and water supply during the festival.

Police and Traffic department were directed to ensure security and traffic. Besides this, the health department was tasked to put in place all necessary medical arrangements.

Municipality was asked to ensure cleanliness especially in and around the mosques.

Arrangements including the stock and supply of ration, LPG Cylinders, fire tenders, were also discussed and necessary directions were passed to the concerned. The District Magistrate also fixed rates of mutton, chicken and other essential commodities. He further directed concerned officers to ensure the implementation of the fixed rates in letter and spirit.