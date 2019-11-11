Eid-e-Milad celebrated as restrictions eased in most parts of Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Muslim devotees thronged mosques to celebrate Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi with religious fervour as authorities on Sunday eased out restrictions in most parts of Jammu region but did not allow any major procession due to prohibitory orders, officials said.

Barring border district of Poonch and some sensitive pockets, the people were allowed free movement with police and paramilitary personnel removing the blockades and barbed wire from the roads early this morning, they said.

Curfew-like restrictions were witnessed in most parts after the authorities imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC across Jammu and Kashmir on Friday midnight as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order ahead of Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case.

With the day passing off peacefully, the curbs on the movement of the people was lifted late on Saturday, the officials said.

They said the prohibitory orders which ban assembly of four or more persons are also likely to be withdrawn from the entire Jammu region after fresh review of the security situation by senior officers later in the day.

The officials said strict restrictions, however, remained in force in Poonch district for the second day on Sunday with heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel.

The roads in some sensitive pockets in Jammu, Kishtwar and Ramban districts were also blocked by security forces, they said.

A huge Millad procession was allowed in Rajouri district town but no other major religious processions, including ‘nagar kirtan’ by Sikhs, were permitted by the authorities anywhere else, the officials said.

However, Muslim and Sikh devotees were allowed to assemble at their places of worship, the officials said, adding that devotees took out minor processions in their localities but were not allowed to move on the main roads.

“We are peace loving citizens and have sought permission from the administration for Millad procession from Lakhdata Bazar to Gujjar Nagar in Jammu. When senior police officers informed us that prohibitory orders are in force and no procession will be allowed, we decided against taking out a procession,” Masjid committee chairman Lakhdata Bazar Mushtaq Ahmad Mir said.

The policemen boarding vehicles fitted with public address system were heard making announcements before dawn on Saturday informing people about the imposition of the prohibitory orders and closure of all educational institutions.

The policemen also asked the people to stay indoors, keep their shops shut and help the law enforcing agencies to maintain peace.

The religious festival of Eid i Milad un Nabi was celebrated with religious gaiety and zeal in Rajouri district.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri Yougal Manhas said that under the banner of Milad Committee Rajouri, procession of Eid Milad were taken out in Rajouri town and other towns and tehsil headquarters with a large number of people taking part in the processions.

SSP added that team of district administration headed by District Magistrate Rajouri Mohammad Aijaz Asad and Deputy Inspector General of Police Vivek Gupta alongwith other officers also joined the Eid celebrations at Rajouri Eid Gah where religious scholars delivered sermons.

” Eid celebrations were held in a completely peaceful manner and religious processions were taken out in a constructive atmosphere,” said SSP Rajouri.

He added that some mischievous elements are spreading rumours that objectionable slogans have been raised during a procession to sabotage the communal harmony of the district.

” Rajouri police strongly clarifies that not even a single incident of unlawful nature took place anywhere and some mischievous elements are spreading rumours to disturb the peace in the district which is showing its way in maintenance of peace and communal harmony amid sensitive time,” SSP Rajouri Yougal Manhas added.

He also said that rumour mongers will be taken to task and stern action shall be taken against them in due course of time.