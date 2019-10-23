Eid-e-Milad arrangements reviewed

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary on Wednesday visited the Dargah Hazratbal to review the arrangements being made there for the forthcoming Eid-e-Milad celebrations.

The DC while emphasising the great reverence of the Eid-e-Milad impressed upon all the concerned departments to ensure all their respective tasks are covered with highest degrees of responsibilities.

He directed the PDD and the PHE to ensure uninterrupted power and water to the shrine during the entire period of Eid-e-Milad celebrations between October 29 and November 15.

It was informed that 310 PSPs and two dedicated mobile water tankers and 2.5 lac litres of OHT reserves will be made available to the shrine for the revered occasion. It was also informed that standby transformers and generators have been reserved to provide power backup to the shrine during outages.

The Regional Transport Office and the State Road Transport Corporation were asked to ensure adequate availability of transport facilities for devotees coming to and leaving the shrine throughout the celebrations period. The Traffic department was asked to prepare well thought-out traffic management and parking plans in order to ensure hassle-free to-and-fro movement of vehicles.

The Health department was asked to station a critical care ambulance at Hazratbal on 12 Rabi al-awwal besides other facilities like holding of medical camps it provides at these locations during the course of Milad celebrations. The SMC was asked to ensure thorough maintenance of cleanliness around the Dargah all through the period of celebrations.

The DC said that a control room will be set up at the DC Office where relevant information will be provided to callers for the convenience of the general public.