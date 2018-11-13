Eid arrangements reviewed

Share Share 0 Share 0

RAJOURI: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Tuesday convened a meeting to review the arrangements being made for the forthcoming Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) in the district. DC directed the XEns of PDD and PHE to ensure uninterrupted power and water supplies to all the major congregation sites, particularly at the Talab Wali Masjid and the Jamia Masjid Eidgah in the district.

The police department was asked to prepare traffic management and parking plans in order to ensure hassle-free to-and-fro movement of vehicles.

The Health Department was asked to also station an ambulance at old bus stand which will accompany the procession which starts from old bus stand and culminates at the Jamia Masjid Eidgah. He also directed for holding of medical camps during Milad days.

The DC also directed the EO Municipality Rajouri to ensure thorough cleanliness around all the major Masjids in Rajouri among other major places of worship throughout the period of Milad celebrations. He also directed the AD fire and emergency services to station a fire tender at the Jamia Masjid Eidgah on 21 November.

DC also directed AD FCS&CA, AD Food Safety and AD Legal Metrology to conduct market checking to ensure fair prices of basic commodities.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Sher Singh, Additional SP Rajouri Liaqat Choudhary, Assistant Development Commissioner Rajouri Akhter Qazi, Chief Medical Officer Rajouri Dr.Suresh Gupta, AD FCS&CA, ExeN PDD, AD Food Safety, AD Fire and Emergency Services, Administrator Aquaf Rajouri and other concerned.