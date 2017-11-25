Egypt attack is a reminder to develop a global strategy to check the emerging new face of terror. The Friday’s “heinous” terror attack on an Egyptian mosque claimed over 200 lives. Armed attackers killed at least 235 worshippers in a bomb and gun assault on a packed mosque in Egypt’s restive Bir-al-Abed, North Sinai in Egypt. India has condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with the people and government of Egypt. The Friday incident is another stark reminder of the need to develop a global strategy to fight this menace of terrorism. These attacks have once again brought to the surface that terror has no religion except creating fear among the people who differ in ideology practiced by the terror organisations. The previous attacks in Sinai mostly targeted security forces and members of Egypt’s Coptic Christians minority. The mosque may also have been targeted because it followed a Sufi sect. Sufis are considered infidels by groups such as Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). In 2016, ISIL fighters released pictures purporting to be of the execution of a 100-year-old Sufi religious leader, whom they accused of “witchcraft”. Egypt has for years been battling an armed anti-government campaign in the rugged and thinly populated Sinai Peninsula, which has gained pace since the military overthrew democratically elected President Mohamed Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood in mid-2013. The Egyptian Army has been battling ISIS-linked militant Islamists in the Sinai for four years with limited success. But if the world knows little about this fierce ongoing struggle, that is no accident. The Egyptian Government has imposed an almost total media blackout on its efforts to repress what is becoming a deeply embedded insurgency. In 2014, following a suicide bombing that killed 33 soldiers, the Egyptian President Sisi declared a state of emergency in the peninsula, describing it as a “nesting ground for terrorism and terrorists”.