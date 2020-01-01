Efforts underway to promote adventure sports, tourism in JK: Advisor Sharma

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Advisor to Lt. Governor, K.K. Sharma on Wednesday said that the efforts are underway to promote adventure sports and tourism in a big way so that the Jammu and Kashmir becomes one of the most sought after destinations globally.

The Advisor was speaking at a function organised by the Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering at Gulmarg.

The Advisor said that the Union Territory is replete with all the necessary topographical and geographical features, which are necessary for promoting adventure sports, tourism and the requisite mechanism has been put in place for roping in major international players.

He said that the same would ensure that Jammu and Kashmir emerges as one of the most sought after destinations in this category, which would in turn give the tourist industry a much needed boost and fillip.

While enumerating the measures being taken for promotion of the overall tourism in the Union Territory, the Advisor said several promotional activities and fairs have been done recently in different parts of the country for ensuring that the tourist flow to this part of India increases.

“This would in turn contribute to the economy besides generating employment opportunity to the locals and skilled youth”, he added.

The Advisor while complementing the Institute for organizing these types of events said that besides providing the training to the youth of country these events also serve the purpose of acquainting the people from other states with those of Union Territory and valuable exchange of ideas and knowing different cultures.

The Advisor later distributed certificates among the youth from different parts of the country who had participated in the 14-day learning-cum-training programme organised by the Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering.