‘Effective screening of cancer helpful in preventing its occurrence’

JAMMU: To create awareness among general masses on the World Cancer Day 2017, Health Centre and Department of Botany, University of Jammu in collaboration with Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital Kakryal, Katra and Indian Dental Association (IDA), Jammu, organised an awareness lecture on cancer and its prevention. Dr Sandeep Kaul, Consultant, Surgical Oncology, SMVD Narayana Superspecialty Hospital was the key speaker who gave an impressive presentation on the basic causes of cancer and its prevention.

Highlighting the present scenario of cancer incidence in India and across the globe, he very lucidly explained the common types of cancers and the general symptoms thereof. “Simple outgrowths like lumps, non-healing ulcers, significant loss in weight and appetite, bony pains, etc. should not be ignored and should be immediately reported to the physician,” he advised. Besides the heredity, family history, sedentary life style, chemicals, poor hygiene and malnutrition, one of the biggest causes for cancer is smoking and tobacco chewing, he added.

Kaul also discussed in detail the underlying cause of breast cancer among females and advised for regular mammography. He informed that the effective screening and early detection of cancer can be very helpful in preventing its occurrence.

Earlier, Prof. Yash Pal Sharma, Convenor, Health Centre Advisory and Head of the Botany Department thanked Kaul for the awareness lecture.

Prof Geeta Sumbali, Dean, Life Sciences hoped that similar such awareness programmes would be conducted here in the university to create mass awareness about the human health and hygiene.

Dr Gautam Sharma, Dental Surgeon, University Health Centre, coordinated the proceedings of the programme.

Among those who attended the lecture include Prof Satnam Kour (DSW), Prof. Kedar Nath Sharma, Dean, faculty of arts, Prof Namrata Sharma, Dr. Veenu Kaul, Dr. Geeta, Dr Sikander, Dr. Prakash Antahal, Dr. Virender, Prof. Kamal Kapoor, Dr. Vishv Raksha (HoD Sociology), Dr. Shabana Azmi, Dr. Rajiv Mengi (President-Elect, IDA), Dr. Sumit Kour, Dr. Rajinder Mishra, Aman Sharma (EHO) and Ajmer (LDO).