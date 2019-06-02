EESSCS provides financial assistance to orphans, widows

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: Educational, Environmental, Social, Sports and Cultural Society (EESSCS) Bhalessa, Doda on Saturday provided financial assistance to 120 orphan students and 20 widows of Sub Division Gandoh.

The financial assistance was provided at three different places including Khara, Gandoh and Changa areas of Bhalessa for the coming Eid festival.

According to a press note issued by the society, the assistance was provided to most deserving persons irrespective of caste, colour and religion.

“The funds were collected from the locals during the month of Ramadan. About Rs 60,000 were distributed. At Khara the assistance was provided under the supervision of Jaffer Hussain, Altaf Hussain, Haseeb Ahmed, Mohd Yaseen, Bhag Hussain Adil Saleem, Sarpanch Jaffer Hussain and Abdul Subhan,” said Ayub Zargar, Chairman EESSCS.

“At Gandoh the assistance was provided under the supervision of I/c Principal Perdeep Singh Moj, Zahoor Illahi, Master Saif Ali, Sarpanch Muneer Ahmed Sheikh, Reyaz Ahmed and Sheikh Rizwan Ahmed whereas at Changa assistance was provided under the supervision of Moulana Showket Ali, Mufti Ishrat Ali, Anayat Ali Matoo, Hafiz liaket, Hafiz Zakir Hussain, Mohd Yassir Mir, Mohd Amir Mir, Mohd Aslam Zarger and Mohd Ashfaq,” Zargar added.

The locals of the area appreciated and expressed their gratitude towards the society for their humanely activities and demanded that these activities need to be intensified so that more orphan students and widows may get benefited.

Meanwhile, Chairman of society Mohd Ayoub Zarger has thanked the donors and appealed the people of the area to donate generously for the welfare and upliftment of orphan and widows of the area.

He also informed that assistance among the orphans and widows of cluster Jakyas, Chilly and Khal-Juggaser will be provided soon.