Educational institutions celebrate Rakshabandhan with fervour

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Rakshabandhan, one of the most endearing ways to celebrate bond between brothers and sisters, was celebrated by educational institutions here on Sunday with fervour.

DCM Public School, Akhnoor celebrated Rakshabandhan with army men.

With the idea of instilling a sense of pride for soldiers, among the students from the early age, this activity was planned. Students were appreciated for their self made Rakhis and making Rakhi festival special for all the soldiers guarding the Indian territories.

“Through Rakhis we extend our gratitude towards our brave soldiers and also want to assure them that the new generation is there to follow their footsteps,” said Neha Bahuguna, Principal of the School. She also congratulated the students for their enthusiastic participation.

Jammu Sanskriti School Kathua organised Rakhi-making competition in the school premises, in which little Sanskritians of all Classes participated and made beautiful ‘Rakhis’. The occasion is popularly called, Rakshabandhan or the tying of an amulet.

The tiny tots of the Pre-primary Wing came dressed in traditional attire. The girl students tied Rakhi to army men and shared chocolates and sweets.

Students also participated in a Rakhi making competition, following which the Rakhis made by the students were displayed.

Teachers shared mythological stories of the festival Rakhi and spoke on its significance. Girl students also tied Rakhis to the boys.

Principal Shuchita Gupta enlightened the importance of Rakhi and the bond of brother and sister relationship. She said that many students tied Rakhis on plants and trees as a pledge to protect them for a healthy environment.