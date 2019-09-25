Educational institutions celebrate NSS Foundation Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Various educational institutions on Tuesday celebrated National Service Scheme (NSS) Foundation Day with zeal and fervour.



The NSS wing of KC College of Education celebrated NSS Day by taking out an awareness rally at Pouni Chak. This was as directed by the Programme Coordinator, NSS, University of Jammu to conduct the ‘Poshan Abhiyan’ in the month of September.

The theme of the rally was importance of ‘Balanced Diet and the Malnutrition disorders’.

The volunteers thronged the streets and lanes of the area carrying and shouting slogans highlighting the theme. Later they all assembled at Panchayat Ghar, Pouni Chak where a Nukkad Natak was staged by them before the local school children and general audience.

In the end they all pledged not to consume any junk food in future.

This was an effort to create awareness among the common people regarding the cultivation of healthy food habits and physical activity as are much needed today keeping in view the life style ailments.

Dogra Degree College organised NSS Foundation Day with enthusiasm.

Samar Dev Singh Charak, Secretary, Dogra Educational Trust (DET) was the Chief Guest who inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Welcome address was presented by Balwant Singh, NSS Programme Officer, Dogra Degree College.

He mentioned that the main objective of NSS volunteers is to identify needs and problems of the community and involve them in the solution of problems and also stressed that their camping programme will go a long way to improve the life skills and personality of the volunteers.

He also stressed on the motto of the National Service Scheme “Not Me But You”.

A speech on NSS motto was presented by NSS Volunteer Itika Kaur of BA 1st Semester.

The NSS volunteers presented a stage show and NSS Song. Bela Thakur, Principal Dogra Degree College urged the students to hone their talents and potentials to not only carve a niche for themselves and bring laurels to college but also aim to bring glory to their state as well as their nation.

NSS Volunteer Rupali highlighted the role of NSS in developing students’ personality through community services and gave a detailed account of multifarious activities organized during the camp.

During the camp, various activities like cleanliness and plantation drives, awareness programme by NSS volunteers about the physical education, water, hygiene, sanitation, Road Safety rules, etc were held. Certificate Distribution Ceremony to the NSS volunteers/trainees was also performed.

The vote of thanks was presented by Aditi Khajuria, Lecturer in English, Dogra Degree College.

NSS Unit of Government College of Education (GCoE) Jammu commemorated NSS Foundation Day .

Prof. Sangita Nagari, Principal GCoE was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

She addressed the volunteers and highlighted the importance of selfless service. She also appealed to the volunteers for engaging themselves in credit constructive social work and to enrich their personality.

Prof. Sangita also appreciated the efforts of volunteers and members of NSS unit and NSS programme officer for organizing various activities under NSS banner.

A formal welcome address was presented by NSS Programme officer, Prof. Sunita Devi. She apprised the audience about history of NSS and appealed to the volunteers to relate their learning and experiences towards finding solutions to the problems.

Patriotic songs, Ladakhi Folk dance, Nukkad Natak based on the theme Drug Abuse, Dogri dance, etc were presented by the volunteers with great enthusiasm.

Dr. Raj Singh Narania, Dr. Zubair Kales, Dr. Jyoti Parihar, Prof. Satish K Sharma, Dr. Shubhra Jamwal were also present on the occasion.

Vote of thanks was presented by Dr. Shubhra Jamwal.

The programme was organized by NSS programme officer Prof. Sunita Devi.

Govt SPMR College of Commerce celebrated NSS Day in the College Auditorium.

Prof Anil Gupta, Principal of the College was the chief guest of the function.

A scintillating programme of song, skit, dance and speeches were presented by NSS volunteers. Prof. Apfan Ali (Programme officer) said in his welcome address “Kamzor Ki Taqqat aur Zaruratmand Ki Ummed Ban Kar Jiyen”.

Manisha and Ankita spoke on the aims and objectives of NSS, Afshan and her team gave their performance through skit.

The volunteers made every one aware of the harm the plastic waste is causing to the environment and how one can avoid this pollution by collectively saying “No to Plastic”.

Dr. Sandhya Bharadwaj Coordinator Cluster University of Jammu in her address appreciated the role the volunteers and encouraged them to continue the good work for the betterment of the College and society in general.

Dr. Anil Gupta also gave detailed information regarding the inception of NSS and its objectives.

A rally was organised from the college to the second block of the College housed in Paloura Degree College Campus. While passing through the market, students raised slogans asking people to shun the use of plastic.

The rally culminated in the campus and student volunteers pledged to keep the college campus clean and plastic free.

Among other senior faculty members present were Prof. Barbara Koul, Prof. Archna Koul, Dr. Monika Malhotra and Prof. Rekha Gupta. They encouraged the students with their presence. Prof Rajni Bala (Programme officer) presented the vote of thanks.

The programme was compared by Suraj and Jasleen (5TH SEM) volunteers of the College.

The NSS Wing of Govt. MAM College launched a plantation and plastic free drive in College campus, on the occasion of NSS Day.

The drive was headed by the NSS Programme Officer Dr. Devinder Kumar Sharma. Dr. P.K Sharma (Principal) was the Chief Guest on the occasion and was duly welcomed by the staff and NSS volunteers.

He appreciated the initiative taken up by the college by involving the NSS volunteers in various environment friendly activities.

The Principal apprised the NSS about the dire and pristine need of planting trees and bad effects of plastic for ensuring the existence of safe life on our Earth.

Saplings of Peepal were planted along with medicinal plants.

Dr. Rakesh Kumar Koul (Coordinator IQAC) motivated the NSS volunteers and the students to make the earth greener by planting as many trees as possible.

Dr. Devinder Kumar Sharma highlighted the demerits of deforestation and harped upon making earth worth living both for us and future generations by making plantation a habit. He also emphasized on thought of “say no to plastic”.

Many staff members also participated in the event and came forward for the cause of saving mother earth by planting trees. A few of them who graced the occasion include Dr. Subash Chander, Dr. Karan Singh and Sumnesh Sharma (PTI).

NSS and NCC unit of GGM Science College organised a painting competition on the theme “Say no to Plastic”.

NSS volunteers and NCC cadets were encouraged by Principal Dr. Koushal Samotra to work hard in achieving plastic free environment.

The volunteers were honoured in the presence of P.O. Dr Sarabjeet Kaur (NSS) and ANO Capt. Anjana Sharma.

Tanisha Chalotra stood first, Tejasvi and Pallavi Thapa shared second position and Saloni Thakur stood at third position.

NSS unit of GDC Jindrah organised a painting competition on Solid Waste Management on the ninth day of “Prime minister’s nationwide campaign regarding ban on single use of plastic” under the guidance of Prof Kalpna Kesar, Principal of the college.

Convener Paramjeet Singh and Programme Officer, Dr. Sunil Dutt Sharma and members of NSS committee Dr. Seema and Ambika Dogra conduct the competition in an effective way in which more than twenty NSS volunteers participated with enthusiasm by reflecting their ideas on chart papers indicating the theme.