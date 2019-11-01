Educational institutions celebrate National Unity Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Various educational institutions celebrated the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Divas).

To promote the unity in the society, Army Public School (APS), Akhnoor on Thursday observed Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. An oath taking ceremony was held where the head girl of the school led the children to show their commitment towards the unity of nation.

Swati Raghav delivered a motivational speech encouraging the children to work for the betterment of the country by following the values of honesty, loyalty, truthfulness and valour.

The programme also witnessed a “Run for Unity” where junior students of the school took part with a great spirit of zeal. A quiz contest was also conducted by Anjali Sharma on the occasion of National Integrity Day where the students of class 6th, 7th and 8th presented their level of excellence in the field of integrity and its different values.

Doon International School celebrated Rashtriya Ekta Diwas with great zeal and enthusiasm. A number of activities were organised to mark the occasion. Students participated in ‘Run For Unity’, presented speeches during the special assembly conducted in the school and took pledge to provide an opportunity to reaffirm the inherent strength and to withstand the actual and potential threats to the unity, integrity and security of the country.

Rich tributes were paid to the ‘Iron Man of India-Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’.

Principal, Dr. Vikesh Kaur appreciated the efforts of the students and motivated the students to remain united, patriotic and better citizens.

National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Ashoka College of Education, Kathua celebrated Rashtriya Ekta Diwas under the supervision of NSS Coordinator, Vinod Kumar.

Over 50 students participated in the celebration with great zeal and enthusiasm. Chairman Ashoka Group of Colleges, Kamal Gupta was the Chief Guest.

NSS Volunteers Kavya Prashar and Priyanka Sharma of B.Ed. Sem-I conveyed the message of unity by throwing light on works, achievements and contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Garlanding of Vallabbhai Patel’s portrait was followed by administrating Ekta Pledge.

In the Pledge Taking Ceremony the college Principal Dr. Mohan Lal, faculty members as well as NSS volunteers pledged to preserve the unity, integrity and security of the country.

GD Goenka Public School Jammu celebrated Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel-an Indian politician who played a pivotal role in India freedom struggle and then during the integration of the country.

All the children listened to the views of eminent personalities of Sardar’s time with intent and took a pledge to have the same grit and determination to surge forward for the betterment of their country.

The Principal, Rajesh Rathore concluded the special assembly by sharing many activities being performed by the schools at Sardar’s birthplace Anand (Gujarat) and implored the students to inculcate the value of national pride and unity.

BSF School celebrated October 31, the 144rd Birth Anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day), in the school campus as a mark of tribute to the efforts of the country’s First Home Minister to India.

A floral tribute was paid to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The day was celebrated in a befitting manner and the message of cleanliness, unity, integrity and security of the country was conveyed to general masses through students.

BSF School students participated in the programme whole heartedly. To begin with, National Unity Day pledge was administered.

The students and the staff pledged to uphold unity and security of the nation. To mark the occasion declamation, essay writing, talk, quiz on Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, poems and group song on Unity were organised to help the students develop their confidence and speaking skills.

Dr. SK Shukla flagged off the rally which went round the campus carrying the message of unity, patriotism, nationalism among the masses.

Addressing the august gathering, Dr S K Shukla , Principal BSF School Jammu said, “We cannot conceive of solar system without the sun and similarly, we cannot conceive of modern India without Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.”

He congratulated the students and the staff of the school for making the programme a great success.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), Katra organized the ‘Run for Unity’ on Thursday to commemorate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 144th Birth Anniversary.

The run started from the administrative block parking and returned to the same place after covering the distance of 5 kilometers.

Around 90 students, faculty and staff members participated in it. The winners of the run in student as well as the staff category were awarded with medals by Dr. Anil Kumar Tewari, Head, School of Philosophy & Culture; Surinder Kumar, Security Officer; and Sucha Singh, Sports Coach.

The run was facilitated by the Sports Wing, Security Wing and the Medical Aid Centre of the university.

In the end, the National Unity Day Pledge and the Integrity Pledge for citizens were also conducted by Dr. Tewari who is also Faculty-in-Charge of the University Social Responsibility Cell.

Every participant committed to maintaining the highest standards of honesty and integrity, preserving the unity of the nation, and working together to eradicate corruption entirely from the country.

J&K Police Public School, Miran Sahib, Jammu celebrated National Unity Day. The school marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India and the first Home Minister of Independent India by celebrating National Unity Day with great fervour.

A documentary was shown to the students on the national leader and his contributions towards the nation.

A special assembly, comprising prayers, oath of integration, speeches, poetry and quiz on the occasion, was organised. Inter House Cricket Tournament for senior boys was also commenced on the day.

The Principal, Renuka Guleria addressed the students and staff reiterating on the importance of standing united for a nation.