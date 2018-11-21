Educational institutions celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi, Gurpurab

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: A grand function to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi was held at Stephens International Public School (SIPS).

The celebration started with the recitation of the Naat based on the teachings of the Quran.

The students of Junior Wing dressed in colourful outfits participated in various activities. Qawwali was presented by the little hearts which mesmerised everyone. A speech was delivered by Javed (Urdu teacher) to highlight the vitality of the day. His words touched the depth of the hearts of everyone present there.

The celebration was presided over by Principal, Manoj Kumar Agnihotri and Head Mistress Inderjeet Kaur.

Jammu Sanskriti School, Jammu celebrated Eid and Gurupurab together in the school precincts to divulge the preaching of Prophet Mohammad and Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

The celebrations embarked on with the special assembly in which the choir delineated ‘Shabads’ of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and also accentuated the preaching of this revered Guru.Ensuing this light was thrown on the sermons of the Prophet which upholds the spirit of brotherhood and love.The programme was concluded with the words of Principal-cum-Vice-Chairperson Rohini Aima who admired the performance of children and conveyed best wishes to all on the occasion of Eid and Gurupurab. She said that the concept of unity in diversity has somehow remained in the books more than in the real life. These festivals are imperious to celebrate as they inoculate the spirit of tolerance and patience towards others which has astray these days.Coordinator of Pre-Primary Wing of RM Public School organised a special assembly on the eve of Eid Milad-un-Nabi in which students of Pre-Primary wing presented various cultural performances. Mohammad Hataf of Starling and Aiza Fatima of Creche recited Dua, Ayalat Kursi and Duroor Sharif, and a short play on the life of a little boy named Hamid who bought a tong for his grandmother on the eve of Eid so that her hands will not harmed anymore. Trustee of RMPS, Rita Mengi along with the Principal, Ravinder Kour and Incharge Suman Lata also witnessed the programme and appreciated the efforts done by the students and teachers of Pre-Primary wing who have prepared their students in a very good manner.They have also encouraged the students to love and respect all the religions.