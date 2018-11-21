Educational institutions celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi, Gurpurab

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A grand function to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi was held at Stephens International Public School (SIPS).
The celebration started with the recitation of the Naat based on the teachings of the Quran.
The students of Junior Wing dressed in colourful outfits participated in various activities. Qawwali was presented by the little hearts which mesmerised everyone. A speech was delivered by Javed (Urdu teacher) to highlight the vitality of the day. His words touched the depth of the hearts of everyone present there.
The celebration was presided over by Principal, Manoj Kumar Agnihotri and Head Mistress Inderjeet Kaur.
Jammu Sanskriti School, Jammu celebrated Eid and Gurupurab together in the school precincts to divulge the preaching of Prophet Mohammad and Guru Nanak Dev Ji.
