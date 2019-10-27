Educational institutions celebrate Diwali with fervour

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU/LEH: Different educational institutions celebrated Diwali festival with fervour and gaiety.

Delhi Public School (DPS), Leh celebrated Diwali with great enthusiasm and fervour.

The school was decorated on this occasion with Diyas and lights hoping that this festival of light brings bright sparkles of joy and happiness in everyone’s life.

The function concluded with the address by Principal, Hardev Kaur Sidhu, who offered her warm wishes to the children and reiterated that children should celebrate pollution free Diwali in its purest form by lighting lamps and sharing with the less fortunate.

She discouraged the students from bursting crackers and stressed to celebrate the green Diwali.

To mark Diwali celebrations, an Inter-house Rangoli, Diya Decoration and Card Colouring Competitions were organised in the school.

A special Dance Competition was also organised for the students of classes XI & XII. The students displayed their talents by decorating the classes and corridors with vibrant colours, intricate rangoli designs and various other embellishments.

Pro-Vice Chairperson T.P. Singh also conveyed his best wishes to the students and staff. He appreciated the DPS family for this drive.

Jammu Sanskriti School, Jammu ensured a week-long Diwali celebration with exuberance. It began with Diwali feat followed by special assembly in which skit was presented that unfolded the mythological tale of Diwali which highlighted some beliefs and customs associated with it.

A message of dire consequences of adding to the pollution of the environment by bursting crackers was brilliantly staged by the students.

The students took a pledge to have a pollution free and eco-friendly Diwali and save plants for future generation.

Ensuing this myriad number of activities like Diya’s decoration, Toran preparation, Rangoli competition on theme “Go Green” were amalgamated and conducted in the school precincts in different wings.

The celebrations were concluded with the visit to Old Age Home to celebrate the festival of joy and light with the denizens of it by the students and teachers from Jammu Sanskriti School, Jammu.

They shared sweets, gifts and beautiful messages with the inmates of Old age home who were full of joy, happiness & expressed their gratitude towards school for this special celebration.

Conveying gratitude and wishes to the entire fraternity, Rohini Aima, Principal-cum-Vice-Chairperson of the School asserted that Diwali is one of the biggest religious festival which calls for the celebration in ecstatic way.

She also urged to take a vow to make this festival a real celebration for the destitute and for those who are in dire need of happiness which in turn will ensure our internal happiness resulting in the well-being of society.

Vishwa Bharati Senior Secondary School Akalpur Morh, Jammu celebrated Diwali with great religious fervor and enthusiasm where variety of items was performed by the students.

The programme commenced during special morning assembly in which students presented various song and dance items based on Diwali and its importance.

After morning assembly, a vast and sporadic programme based on activities related to Diwali was organized by the cultural co-ordinator Achint Kour. These activities included Diya colouring and decorating, card- making, Rangoli making, creative writing on Diwali etc.

The students of class 11th and 12th were also taken to Old Age Home where they distributed eatables and fruits to old people residing there. The programme concluded with Pooja of Goddess Saraswati in which the whole staff teaching as well as non-teaching participated along with Dr. S.K Koul Secretary Vishwa Bharati Senior Secondary School, Dr. O.P Razdan Member Management Vishwa Bharati Women’s Welfare Institution and School Principal, Annapurna Koul. They also greeted the whole staff by wishing them “Happy Diwali”.

A Pre Diwali function ‘Tejaswi 2019’ was organised by Institute of Management Sciences (IMS), here at its premises.

The day started with the various competitions and events such as Rock Art, Mishthan Bhandhar, Skin Art, Jewellery Making, Rangoli Making and a Photography contest.

Cultural programme was also held which included Group dances and Group Singing.

Bollywood Ramp Walk was taken out by the students of the institute. Dean Academic Prof. S. K. Gupta applauded the efforts of the students and the faculty of the institute in organising the event. Chief Coordinator, Er. Nidhi Jamwal and Prof. S.K Gupta distributed prizes to the winners of various management and cultural events.

On this occasion, A Literary Club was inaugurated by Prof. S. K. Gupta and Er. Nidhi Jamwal to promote the excellence in languages and enrichment of minds of the students. The day ended with an Aarti of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha as a precursor to Diwali holidays.

Bhartiya Vidya Mandir (BVM) Katra celebrated Diwali with great enthusiasm amidst cultural show by young children.

Principal of the BVM, Rajesh Kumar spoke in length to the gathering of children and other prominent citizens about the festival and distributed sweets among the participants. In the meantime, students from the BVM accompanied their teachers, Sapna, Manjula and Vaishali to Katra hospital where they interacted with the patients and Block Medical Officer, Gopal Dutt.