Educational institutions celebrate Children’s Day with fervour

JAMMU:The Birth Anniversary of first Prime Minister of India, Jawahar Lal Nehru was celebrated as Children’s Day in the educational institutions on Thursday with fervour.

Department of Home Science, University of Jammu, which is running Surbhi Nursery School, for the wards of university employees, celebrated Children’s Day, in which the entire faculty, non teaching staff and PG students of the department participated.

Head of Department, Prof. Shashi Manhas urged upon the teachers of the school and other seniors to focus on the holistic development of the children, which includes moral teaching and physical activity. She asked them to lay emphasis on parents of children to stop giving readymade food to children and instead feed them with natural foods, so that obesity and other physical problems do not occur in children. She said that moral education at early stage will lead to the growth of a healthy brain and a positive mindset, which will benefit the children, their families and the nation. Other faculty members present in the programme include Prof. Neeru Sharma, Dr. Samridhi Arora, Dr. Sarika Manhas, staff of Nursery School, P.G. Students of Deptt. of Home Science.

Eatables and other gift items were also distributed after colourful presentations by the children.

Humanity Public School, Bassi Kalan, also celebrated Children’s Day. On the occasion special assembly was conducted by the teachers, during which teachers along with students paid tribute to Chacha Nehru.

Besides this many fun activities like skits, songs and poems were presented by the teachers. The main attraction of the occasion was the skit written and performed by Ajay and the dance performance by the teachers of Middle & High Wings.

Vice Principal, Anku Gaurav Charak said that true education is that which builds character, strengthens the mind, expands the intellect and helps one stand on one’s own feet. Our duty is to strengthen the roots of children and help them take wing as resilient, resourceful individuals. Principal, Gaurav Charak said that children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow.

The programme was carried under the guidance of Akashdeep Raina, Anshu Billowria, Namrata Sharma and Vandana Sharma. The stage was managed by Sandeep Singh and Manmeet Kour.

J&K Police Public School, Miran Sahib, Jammu organised Bal Mela to celebrate Children’s Day 2019. The event was inaugurated by Shiv Kumar Sharma, Commandant JKAP 8th Battalion and Nodal Officer of the school.

The students presented cultural programme comprising dances, group songs, poems and speeches. Sumptuous eatable stalls, joyful rides, lucky draw, Tambola and games remained the highlights of the event. The prizes for lucky draw added to the fun and frolic of the event. The first prize, a prestige four-burner gas stove was bagged by SPO Ashok Kumar, second prize Wonder Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Tandoor was won by Mavansh of class 3rd and third prize Wonder Chef Rice Cooker went to Manveer Singh from class 12th .

The Principal, Renuka Guleria wished the students and urged them to enjoy their childhood fully and become responsible future citizens.

The Chief Guest advised the students to be careful while using social media. The event remained a fun-filled experience for students.

The event was attended by Radhika Sharma, Member PWWA, Madhu Bandral, DySP Security, Jammu, S.P Modi, DySP JKAP 8th Bn, Dr Shabir, Police Hospital Jammu and parents.

Children’s Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and gaiety at Delhi Public School (DPS), Leh.

The Pre-Primary to Senior Wings students saw their own reflections on their stage in the form of their teachers who presented the thought, news, poem, speech and the new word for the day.

The day commenced with a special assembly wherein the teachers conducted the assembly from singing the prayer, pledge, puzzles, presenting the news and thought for the day.

The special attractions were the group dances, rhymes, ramp walk and music. The function concluded with the address by Latika Bhatia, Headmistress of the School.

Pro-Vice Chairperson T.P. Singh also conveyed best wishes to the students and staff.

The birth anniversary of first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru was celebrated at Delhi Public School, Udhampur. Teacher of the school entertained the students by performing songs, dance, puppet show, etc.

The day started with a speech by English teacher Humaira, Rohit and Pankaj presented a soulful song while Shubham and Kaima performed on the catchy songs.

Pro-Vice Chairman of the School, Dr. J.C Gupta motivated the students to follow the footsteps of Pandit Nehru.

Principal, Dr. Kunal Anand said this is the best time of your life and you must enjoy it to fullest.

Shiksha Niketan Senior Secondary School, Jeevan Nagar organised a function to celebrate the Children’s Day in its premises to pay tribute to Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru.

The main attraction of the function was the ‘Bal Mela’ comprising various wings of school children.

The guest invited to the occasion were Kamaljeet Singh Bali, Tehsildar (Assistance Revenue Attorney), Divisional Commissioner, Vinay Gupta (Chartered Accountant) and Abhishek Gupta, Manager (Grameen Bank) and SP South Vinay Sharma.

The Bal Mela was inaugurated by the Guest along with Rameshwar Mengi (Principal) and Rakshan Mengi (Director of Pushp Vatika).

A series of cultural items were performed including beautiful Dogri and Hindi mixed dance by the teachers of Primary Wing.

A Punjabi Group dance was performed by teachers of Middle Wing and one more wonderful dance performance on a Bollywood Song was presented by the teachers of High Wing besides solo song performance of the teachers of the different wings. There was also an arrangement for the “Talent Hunt Games” in which the students of all the classes participated and proved themselves.

Different stalls of delicious eatables were arranged for the visitors and school children.

All the guests appreciated the school for its achievement in academic and cultural fields, and also encouraged the students to carry on further with the same spirit and creativity.

Rameshwar Mengi threw light on the importance of the day and encouraged the students to come up with active participation in such memorable events.

Guru Harkrishan Public School, Nanak Nagar celebrated Children’s Day in the school premises. The Pre-Primary Wing students show their own reflections on the stage in the form of their teachers who presented the thought, news, poem, speech and the new word for the day. The special attractions were the group dances, games and music; the huge applause by the students seem to further cement the bond between teachers and students, as the teachers reminisced about their childhood through their presentations. In the Senior Wing the day commenced with a Special Assembly wherein the teachers conducted the assembly from singing the prayer to presenting the news and thought for the day. Principal, Rita Popli told students the importance of this eminent festival and also encourage the students for their participation and appreciated the programme.

Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Welfare Society celebrated Bal Divas ON Thursday at VK Sarvodya Primary School Trikuta Nagar, Sector 5. Children of Rajiv Nagar School and Trikuta Nagar presented colourful programme on the occasion. Dr. Ved Gai, Founder President of the Society, was the Chief Guest who was welcomed by Sukriti Chowdhary, Joint Secretary of the society. Chandra presented vote of thanks.

Marking the Birth Anniversary of Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru and to recognise the carefree joyousness of childhood, Children’s Day was celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm at Delhi Public School, Jammu. On this occasion a special assembly was organized by Jhelum House, which was anchored by Bhuvandeep Singh (XII) and Vrishti Raina (XI) along with Neha Mahajan, senior school faculty.

The programme began with the floral tributes to Pt. Nehru by the Principal, Headmistress, Deputy Head Master, Chief Coordinator and the coordinators.

The group dance presentation by the tiny tots of Pre-Primary section gave a mesmerising kick start to the event. It was prepared by Anju Jain, which was followed by a 45 mins enthralling dance vaganza performed by 800 children of Class IV and V who swayed with the colorful and foot tapping musical variety of Indian and International group dances, winning the hearts of all. They were trained by Sheetal Chalotra, Ritu Dogra and Sanjeet Mehra. An endearing talk on Children’s Day was delivered by Tanisha Katyal of IX-G.

The school choir enthralled audience with their melodious song, written and composed by Jai Paul for the occasion.

A melodious instrumental presentation on Synthesiser by Nandan Sharma (IX), followed by a skit presentation, recalling classroom memories, by the students of class IX.

The felicitation ceremony of the student achievers also was an inspirational part of the Children’s Day celebration as winners of Khelo India phase III, CBSE & Inter School Level achievers were also felicitated. The prep wing of the school enjoyed watching Lion King & Aladin movies, while all school children from class Pre Nur to XII were savoured chocolates gifted to them on the occasion.

Dy Headmaster, Ravi Kotroo congratulated students and motivated them to work hard. The Headmistress, Meenu Gupta conveyed her love for the children and advised them to enjoy and spread smiles. The Principal, Ruchi Chabra emphasised on the importance of forming good habits in the phase of childhood, and prayed for the well being of all children on the occasion. A formal vote of thanks was extended by the Vice House Warden of Jhelum House, Raj Kumar.