Education must for individual, nation’s growth: Randhawa

JAMMU: Education is the most important part of life for the growth of an individual as well as the overall growth and development of a nation. Without education neither individual nor a nation can grow.

This was stated by Vikram Randhawa, former MLC while addressing the students during his visit to Government Middle School, Narwal Pain in Gandhi Nagar assembly segment.

Randhawa on Friday paid a visit to the Government Middle School, Narwal Pain and interacted with the staff and students.

While interacting with the teachers, Randhawa urged them to deliver their best to ensure all round development of the students. He said that those seeking admission in government run schools are from the down trodden section of the society and it becomes the duty of the teachers to ensure that they may serve society as reputed citizens and all it can happen only if they are imparted quality education.

He laid stress on teachers to show keen interest in making government run schools better result oriented than private schools as those teaching in government schools are more qualified and experienced than private ones. He said that teachers are the creators of the society as it depends upon the education of a person to which field he opts to serve. He said that an illiterate society cannot prosper and nor can that nation as illiteracy brings in poverty and more crime.

While interacting with the students Randhawa urged them to work hard to become good citizens and future of the nation lies in their hands.

Principal of the School, Kiran Mahajan alongwith her staff assured the former MLC that they will leave no stone unturned to show better results and will inculcate social, civic and moral values among the students.

Others who accompanied Ch. Vikram include Bharat Bhushan Mandal President, Hardev Singh Councilor, Sanjay Gupta, Gopal Choudhary and Satinder Choudhary.