Education key to nation building: MLC Shehnaz Ganai

POONCH: MLC, Dr Shehnaz Ganai, on Monday inaugurated newly constructed additional accommodation of school building of Model Higher secondary school at Sawjian in Tehsil Mandi, Poonch, consisting of six class rooms, one Computer Lab, ICT enabled Smart classes with Internet facility, and one Examination Hall. While speaking on the occasion Dr Ganai said that education is key to nation building and the prime focus of the governments should be to invest on Education sector. The Model Higher secondary School was adopted by the MLC two years back and now after completion of the upgradation work it has been inaugurated and this School will cater to the students of Six Panchayats of Sawjian.

She said that Poonch is the most neglected Districts of the state and our villages lack basic infrastructure. Being the far flung area, she said that her focus has mainly remained on education, health, power, roads, electricity, which concerns the basic needs of the people the area. She said that over the years I have provided nearly 20 ambulances in Mandi and Poonch, to meet the basic requirement of the public out of her CDF, and as demanded by the Public she announced one water cooler, and one more Ambulance for Sawjian, out of her CDF.

She said being Border area, the army in the area has played a key role in helping the people, and she thanked Commanding Officer 40 R/R Mr ravi Chauhan for undertaking various people friendly initiatives in the area. Later she along with some Sarpanchs met Commanding Officer and discussed with him some important issues concerning the area. Chief Education Officer, Principal, Staff, Sarpanch Gagrian Bashir Mir, Sarpanch Sawjian (A) Tabasum Peer, Sarpanch Sawjian Qayoom, Sarpanch Azamabad Shamim Ganai, all Panchs of Sawjian, Gagrian, Shool, local respectable citizens were present on the occasion.