Education essential to groom children as responsible citizens: Saroori

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: Former Minister J&K, G. M Saroori said that education plays an essential role in moulding children into independent responsible adults.

In his address after presiding over the annual day function of prestigious Islamia Faridia High School Kishtwar, being run by Auqaf Islamia, Mr. Saroori said constructive time spend by children in schools helps them achieve their goals and ambitions. He said that providing quality education to the students should be the main focus of the school, but moral and spiritual guidance is also important for their overall development.

While lauding the role of the Islamia Faridia Educational & Research Institute for its efforts in spreading education in Chenab valley region during 111 years of its existence since 1905, and complimenting the role of the institution in carving out the raw material into the best model.

Saroori recalled and felt elated by the historic importance of the institution which has produced hundreds of doctors, engineers etc which has given it the sole recognition of being one of the best institutions of Chenab Valley. He urged the people to come forward and suggest measures in order to strengthen such educational institutions which work for the betterment of the society. He also gave advised to the students not to fall in use of drugs menace and said that the main responsibility lies on the parents of young children and urged upon the parents to keep strict vigil on their children’s so that they could be prevented from falling prey to growing drug menace.

Those Imam Jamia Masjid, Farooq Ahmed Kichloo, Qazi Mushtaq Ahmed, Administrator Auqaf Islamia, Tanveer Ahmed Kichloo, Former Administrator, District Administration, General Public, Teachers, School Management, Students, Parents were among the few present on the occasion.