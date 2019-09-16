Education Deptt conducts sanitation drive

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Ramban, Nazim Zai Khan launched drive against Single Use Plastic (SUP) and directed all the departments to ensure restriction on use of SUP in their offices besides intensifying awareness campaign to sensitize the people about its ill effect.

Education Department organised an awareness rally in this regard in which more than four hundreds student both girls and boys besides staff members of Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Khari participated.

The rally was taken out under the supervision of Chief Education Officer (CEO), Ramban, Abdul Hamid Fani through the main market and culminated at GHSS Khari.

The students of the institution also actively participated in the cleanliness drive and collected plastic garbage more than 400 Kg including polythene bags and plastic bottles which was lying in heaps in the main market and periphery of Khari tehsil and disposed the same in scientific way.

The bottles collected from the market were under used by female students in making vertical garden on the walls of the institution and flowers pots were also made.