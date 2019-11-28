Education Deptt commemorates 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak

State Times News

KATHUA: With the aim to continue a series of celebration of 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev, School Education Kathua under the keen supervision of Directorate School Education Jammu and Chief Education Officer Kathua on Wednesday commemorated the mega event at Government Higher Secondary School Boys Kathua wherein Dashmesh Gatka Group Kathua, Nirbhuo Gatka Group Sawan chak and students of GHSS Boys Kathua acted Sikh Marshal arts.

DEPO Kathua was the chief Guest on the occasion whereas Pawan Vivek DRG and Sanjeev Vaid Principal HSS Boys presided over the martial art event.

Parveen Singh, Gurnam Singh, Bhupinder Singh, Harpreet Singh and Hardeep Singh, a team constituted by CEO Kathua organized the programme wherein participation certificates were distributed among the participants in the end. While speaking on the occasion, DEPO Kathua urged all to follow the footmarks of Guru Nanak Dev who talked about fraternity, socialism and selfless service to humanity. Principal GHSS Boys Kathua, Sanjeev Vaid focused on removal of social evils and said that the Guru ji insisted Women empowerment, education of girl child along with skilled education than merely abstract knowledge. Ion and Raag competition were held.