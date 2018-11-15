Education Department conducts Self Assessment Test of students

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Chief Education Officer Rajouri , Choudhary Lal Hussain organised Self Assessment Test of 10+2 Non Medical Students studying in various Govt. and Pvt. Higher Sec Schools of district Rajouri. The test were conducted in Govt. Higher Sec School Sunderbani and Rajouri in which large numbers of students participated. The basic object behind for organising the event was to assess the shortcoming of students by the principles and lecturers of respective schools so that more attention could be paid to improve the performance of students to may face challenge in BOSE , JEE Mains and BOPEE and qualify these exams to make their future brilliant. During Self Assessment Test CEO Rajouri Choudhary Lal Hussain motivated students to devote maximum time in their studies in the interest of their brilliant career.

The self assessment were conducted by ABSS Institute of Technology , Meerut Delhi NCR approved by Govt. of India and affiliated to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam ( Govt.) Technical University. Director Admission of ABSS Institute of Technology had assured to provide some scholarship seats to deserving students by the college.