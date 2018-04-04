Educating the heart

Share Share 0 Share 0

Hence, it is important to teach children social and emotional skills to enable them to cope with life’s challenges in positive ways. Teachers experienced in this field came up with examples of how SEL addresses prevention of depression, suicides and reduces anxiety. SEL aids human flourishing by helping children connect – “me with me; me with you and us”. Studies and experiments are quoted that reveal the innate goodness of children and their natural yen for compassion and altruism. We just need to nurture those tendencies and give the right direction and support during the learning years.

The Dalai Lama reminds the gathering that while western researchers are only now grappling with mind-brain challenges, ancient India’s grasp of the mind was pretty good – which is why they practised samata and vipaasna, for they were aware that the single-pointed mind and meditation can transform the mind. “It is useful to combine science and philosophy, as that will help us understand all this better, “he says. “Technological development should go hand-in-hand with greater understanding of the mind and how it works. ” He is saddened at the “crises of emotion”in war-ravaged Syria.

‘There is need for compassion, “he says. Instead of killing in the name of religion, why cannot we promote warmheartedness in the name of religion, wonders the revered Tibetan Monk, who says, “Since scientists say that compassion is part of basic human nature, I think, still, there is some hope!”He adds that with more compassion, there is more self-confidence, less fear and more love. Then the seven billion-plus people on the planet can become friends, including believers and non-believers – smiling, secular and warm-hearted, he says.

“This is so important for physical health, too, you know! And let me tell you, you don’t look beautiful when you are angry. Secular education should be designed to bring humanity together; this is the main purpose of the Mind-Life meeting. Let’s do away with political and religious boundaries. ” The Dalai Lama stresses that education that is now focused more on material development needs to give equal or more, importance to mental development. “We talk much about physical hygiene but not so much about mental hygiene.

We have seen the disastrous consequences of failing to live close to Nature. Global warming is one such disaster, “he says. “We should live in awareness that we are interdependent with all beings and the environment. ” With reference to meta-awareness and attention training, meditation can calm the mind and bring greater focus, says neuroscientist Amishi Jha, University of Miami.

