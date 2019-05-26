Educating girl child pre-requisite for women empowerment: Sham

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

AKHNOOR: Emphasising on the need for providing better opportunities to girls to get quality education, former Minister and BJP leader Sham Lal Sharma on Saturday said that true women empowerment can really be achieved when girl child is given her due importance and care as girls of today will be the women of tomorrow.

Addressing prize distribution-cum-Grandparents Day celebration at Tiny Aspirants Higher Secondary School, Jourian, Sham said that overall development of society is possible only by providing better education and health facilities to women.

“Educating girl child is a step forward towards women empowerment,” Sham said, adding “Education helps women to be more productive in her work.”

“A knowledgeable woman has the skills, information, talent, and self-confidence that she requires to be a superior mother, employee and resident,” he said.

Sharma further said that the health and the education are the two most important factors of the life.

He said that in the present age the school going children are having pressure of their studies with the result they are unable to pay due attention to their health which is not in their interest.

“The studies can go on only when child is healthy and posses sharp brain,” he said.

Sham added that health education builds students’ knowledge, skills and positive attitudes about health. He said that health education teaches about physical, mental, emotional and social health. It motivates students to improve and maintain their health, prevent disease, and reduce risky behaviours, he added.

He further said that health education curricula and instruction help students learn skills they will use to make healthy choices throughout their lifetime.

Effective curricula result in positive changes in behaviour that lower student risks around alcohol, tobacco and other drugs, injury prevention, mental and emotional health, nutrition, physical activity, prevention of diseases, he added.

“One study showed that reading and math scores of third and fourth grade students who received comprehensive health education were significantly higher than those who did not,” he said.

Sham said that education is a major aspect of development of any modern society. Education brings awareness in people and keeps them away from superstitious beliefs.

He said that education will direct the person to move in right path at all times in life.

He further said that education makes students physically and mentally strong. An educated person will be always respected in any part of world and his talent will awarded and rewarded.

Sharma said that sometimes people scarify their enjoyment and work hard day and night, because they realise that education is their passport for the future.

He further said that education is the ultimate factor that provides employment, so it plays a vital role in development of the country.

Earlier, the programme commenced with the traditional lighting of lamp by the chief guest and the distinguished members of management.

Principal of the School, Seema Sharma presented welcome address. She said that the purpose of education is to make minds and not careers.

Later, Sham Sharma along with Principal distributed prizes among the students excelling in academic as well as extracurricular activities.