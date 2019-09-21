Educate youngsters regarding importance of cleanliness: Khanna

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: There is a need to educate young people in schools, colleges, professional & educational institutions regarding importance of cleanliness besides associating them with the campaign to inculcate a sense of Swachhta among them. This was stated by Avinash Rai Khanna, BJP National Vice-President and J&K Prabhari while speaking during a cleanliness drive organised by Bharatiya Janata Party in association with Srinagar Municipal Corporation under Sewa Saptah.

MP, Rajya Sabha, Shamsher Singh Manhas and State General Secretary Dr Narinder Singh also accompanied Khanna during the drive in GPO Lane Srinagar. The drive was also attended by the Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation along with a number of officials.

Khanna, while speaking on significance of the drive, said that the concept of cleanliness drive sponsored by Prime Minster Narendra Modi throughout the country during his previous term five years ago, has been adopted by all the people as they too want ‘Clean India’.

Khanna further said that all the places, which are visited by a large number of tourists every year, should be kept clean and environment-friendly so that visitors spend more time there. “Kashmir is world’s famous tourist destination and attracts a number of tourists from across the world. The more we provide clean and environment-friendly atmosphere to them, more beneficial it would be for J&K as tourism is one of the major economy boosters,” Khanna asserted.

BJP and BJYM leaders including former Minister Sunil Sharma, Dr Ali Mohammad Mir, Dr Darshana Andrabi, Altaf Thakur, Arif Raja and Bilal Ahmed also took part in the event.