EDP by JKEDI concludes

STATE TIMES NEWS

PAMPORE: Three-week long Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) concluded on Saturday at the Pampore campus of the Institute.

Thirty-five aspiring entrepreneurs completed all the requirements of the EDP including two female candidates.

The EDP focused on self-development, basic business skills, sector-specific technical inputs, and the trainees were apprised of all the formalities involved in setting up an enterprise.

“I was working in a sales team of a leading telecom company. I thought EDI only provided finance but I was impressed by the content and delivery of the course material. It will be lifelong learning. I will recommend the training program for every aspiring entrepreneur,” said Altaf Ahmad Rather, a trainee.

At the valedictory function, the course team highlighted the scope of entrepreneurship and its contribution to the economic development of the UT. They said that the entrepreneurs need to tap local resources available and lead Jammu and Kashmir towards economic self-reliance.