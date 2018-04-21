EDMC stops disposal of silt at Geeta Colony site

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has stopped disposal of silt at a site in Geeta Colony.

Silt removed by various agencies from drains will now be disposed at a new facility at Singhola village near Singhu border.

Disposal of silt at the facility in Geeta Colony has been discontinued due to litigation, according to a circular issued by the civic body.

All agencies concerned including Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Jal Board, Irrigation and Flood Department have been notified to send the silt removed by them from drains and otherwise to the new facility at Singhola.

The disposal of silt in est Delhi became a problem as its dumping at Ghazipur landfill site was prevented after the collapse of a portion of the dump last year in which two persons were killed.

Later, the facility was readied at Geeta Colony but locals resorted to protest against it. A delegation of Delhi Congress leaders met the Lt Governor to stop dumping of silt at Geeta Colony.

The new facility at Singhola is situated near a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) sewage treatment plant on NH-1. (PTI)