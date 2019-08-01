ED questions Farooq in JKCA money laundering case

‘I have done no wrong’

New Delhi: The ED on Wednesday questioned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged financial irregularities in the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA), officials said.

They said Abdullah appeared before the central agency at its Chandigarh office and his statement was being recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed the money laundering case after taking cognisance of a CBI FIR and charge sheet.

Brazen misuse of central agencies: Mehbooba

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah received support from an unexpected quarter on Wednesday, with his arch rival, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, questioning his interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate.

“JK cricket scam is an old case that’s been under investigation for quite some time,” Mufti posted on Twitter. “ED questioning Farooq sahab at a time when J&K mainstream parties are collectively standing up to protect its unique identity raises suspicions & questions.”

The Peoples Democratic Party president alleged that central agencies were being used to harass and intimidate those who dissent or do not fall in line, adding that it had become “blas & brazen”.

The charge sheet was filed in July last year against Abdullah and three others for allegedly misappropriating over Rs 43 crore from grants given by the Board of Control for Cricket in India to the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) for promoting the sport in the state between 2002-11.

The CBI has charged Abdullah and three others — the then JKCA general secretary Mohammed Saleem Khan, the then treasurer Ahsan Ahmad Mirza, and J&K Bank executive Bashir Ahmad Misgar — under sections of the Ranbir Penal Code related to criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust. It had taken over the case from the state police in 2015 on orders of a division bench of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah have earlier denied any wrongdoing.

“I have done no wrong. I am open to investigation,” Abdullah told PTI over phone after his questioning by the ED. He said it was not the job of the President of the JKCA to keep a track of how the funds received from BCCI were spent.

“I have recorded my statement today. The matter is sub-judice and I have full faith in the judiciary of the country,” Abdullah said.