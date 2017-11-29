ED opposes meat exporter Qureshi’s bail plea before court

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate today opposed the bail application of controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi, arrested in a money laundering case here.

In a written submission filed before special judge Arun Bharadwaj, the central probe agency said that the offences allegedly committed by the accused were serious in nature and he should not be granted the relief.

Special public prosecutor N K Matta, appearing for the ED, claimed that the accused was likely to hamper the ongoing probe if the relief was granted.

The court put up the matter for arguments tomorrow.

The accused, currently lodged in jail, has claimed in his application that he should be granted the bail as he was not required for further probe and the investigation has been completed.

The agency had earlier claimed in the court that “the witnesses have confirmed in their statements that they have delivered crores of rupees for Qureshi and his associates through his employees….”

It had also alleged that Qureshi was involved in hawala transactions through Delhi-based hawala operators Parvez Ali of Turkman Gate and M/s South Delhi Money Changer (DAMINI) in Greater Kailash-1.

According to the agency, Qureshi was arrested here on August 25 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the police alleged he was “not cooperating in the probe”. (PTI)