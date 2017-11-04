ED issues FEMA notice to Yasin Malik

Agency
NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate has issued a FEMA notice to Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik and two others for alleged forex violation of Rs 48.23 lakh, official sources said on Friday.
The show cause notice to Malik and a Srinagar-based couple was issued recently by the central probe agency under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, they said.
The case relates to a 2001 FIR from the Jammu and Kashmir police, which seized USD 1,00,000 (about Rs 48.23 lakh according to conversion rates at the time) from Srinagar -based Mushtaq Ahmad Dar and his wife Shamima alias Shazia alias Bitti.
Dar reportedly told the police that the money was given to him by a person in Nepal to be handed to the JKLF chief.
Malik was arrested in the case but was later let off on bail.
