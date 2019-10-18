ECoR to ‘instil patriotism in passengers’ with tricolours at rly stations

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to instal monumental national flags atop 100 feet-poles at 26 railway stations in the zone during the current fiscal to “instil patriotism in the passengers”.

The decision to instal monumental flags at railway stations in district headquarters, historical places and tourist destinations was taken as per the directions of the Railway Ministry to instil nationalism and patriotism in the passengers, ECoR said in a statement here on Thursday.

The monumental tri-colour flags have already been installed at Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam railway stations.

Other stations proposed for installing the flags include 13 in Khurda Road, seven in Waltair and six in Sambalpur railway divisions keeping in view visibility, availability of space and other safety and security measures, the statement said.

The proposed stations under Khurda Road division are Puri, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Keonjhar Road, Kendujhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Khurda Road, Khurda Town, Nayagarh Town, Berhampur, Chhatrapur and Paradip, it said.

Sambalpur, Bargarh Road, Bhawanipatna and Mahasamund railway stations under Sambalpur division and Koraput, Rayagada, Paralakhemundi, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Jagadalpur and Dantewada railway stations under Waltair division are in the list.

The monumental national flags will be installed in the circulating area of the railway stations at suitable places and will be provided with focussed lights, it said.

The respective station administration and the RPF post will look after the safety, security and maintenance of the flags, the statement added. (PTI)