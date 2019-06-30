India while calling for strong action against fugitive economic offenders has pitched strongly to deal with fugitive economic offenders and has called for a concerted efforts to deal with tax evasion, corruption, economic offences and fugitive offenders running away (from the country). Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised these issues at all global forums even at the recently concluded G20 meet at Osaka in Japan. Emergence of digital economy has to a large extent been able to trace some of the most complicated financial transaction which otherwise would have been difficult. Among others issues that India raised during the summit were on climate change, clean energy, environment protection, agriculture, tourism and systemic shift towards providing social security and financial benefits for the ageing population. Infusion of technology in all sphere of life will create economic opportunities for all as well as bridge the digital divide, and improve the quality of life. India’s has been championing for anti-corruption measures at global level also. So, fight against corruption should be done at all levels by all the G20 members by combating foreign bribery and ensure each G20 country has a law to enforce it, that people committing economic crimes in one geography will not be able to run away to the other and escape the clutches of law. In economy, finance will be an important issue and therefore issues related to global finance whether it is related to sustainable and modern tax system, whether related to technological innovation which can deliver benefits in financial markets. Surprisingly, this for the first time that there has been a fall in deposits in Swiss banks by Indians. This is the case with Pakistan also. Is the issue correlated any way?