ECO Club initiates plantation drive

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The ECO Club of Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHSS) Rehari organised a tree plantation programme in the school premises to create awareness about the message of ‘Saving Our Planet Earth’ under the guidance and supervision of Lecturer Shashikant Lakhanpal.

Students and teachers actively participated in the programme.

Different varieties of saplings were planted in the school premises.

About 250 saplings of fruits, shrubs, medicinal, herbs, etc) were distributed among the students and teachers.

Lakhanpal made aware the teachers and students about the benefits of the plants and appealed to the students and teachers to adopt trees for the 100 per cent survival and healthy growth.

Earlier Rajni Kotwal Principal inaugurated the plantation drive by planting the sapling of China Rose