EC holds informal discussion on J&K reorganisation

State Times News New Delhi: Following the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories, the Election Commission (EC) held informal discussions on the latest developments on Tuesday. The poll panel is also learnt to have discussed the proposed delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir, where the Assembly election is due. EC sources said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is yet to formally write to the poll panel on the issue of reorganisation of the state and the delimitation exercise as per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act. According to section 60 of the Act, “…the number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall be increased from 107 to 114….” According to the Act, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will have an Assembly. The Union Territory of Ladakh will not have an Assembly. Senior EC officials are learnt to have briefed the Chief Election Commissioner and fellow Election Commissioners about the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act.
Once the EC gets a formal word from the government, it will call officials from the MHA and Jammu and Kashmir for discussions, the sources said.
