EC appoints Shailendra as J&K CEO

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday appointed Shailendra Kumar, IAS, (JK:1995) as new Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Jammu and Kashmir State in place of Shaleen Kabra.

The ECI’s notification reads, “In exercise of the powers conferred by Sub-section (1) of Section 13A of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 (43 of 1950) and Section 7A of the Jammu & Kashmir Representation of the People Act, 1957, the Election Commission of India in consultation with the Government of Jammu & Kashmir hereby nominates Shailendra Kumar, IAS, (JK:1995) as the Chief Electoral Officer for the State of Jammu & Kashmir with effect from the date he takes over charge and until further orders in place of Shaleen Kabra, IAS.”

“Shailendra Kumar shall cease to hold and hand over forthwith the charge of all or any charges of work under the Government of Jammu & Kashmir, which he may be holding before such assumption of office,” notification states, adding “Shailendra Kumar while functioning as the Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir shall not hold any additional charge whatsoever under the Government of Jammu & Kashmir except that he should be designated Principal Secretary to the Government in charge of Election Department in the State Secretariat”.