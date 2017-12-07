Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits J-K’s Ladakh region

Srinagar: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter Scale hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Ladakh region in the early hours of today, MeT officials said here.

The tremors were also felt across the Kashmir valley.

The epicentre of the quake was near the India-China border in the Ladakh region, officials said.

“The earthquake of 5.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale was recorded at 4:59 am today. The epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 35 km near the Jammu and Kashmir-Xingjian border in the state’s Ladakh region,” a meteorological (MeT) department official said.

No damage to property or casualty was reported, the police said. (PTI)