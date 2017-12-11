Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: A medium intensity earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Jammu and Kashmir early today, the IMD said.
According to the National Seismology Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the earthquake occurred at 4:28 am at a depth of 33 Km.
There were no immediate reports of loss of life or property. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Dangal’ actor Zaira Wasim molested on Delhi-Mumbai flight
Swine flu increases risk of heart attacks, strokes: DAK
I realised I shouldn’t be doing regressive roles: Sonakshi
Anil Kapoor joins ”Race 3” cast
Anushka, family fly out of Mumbai amid wedding rumours
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper