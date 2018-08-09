Share Share 0 Share 0

Nikita gandotra

There are three ingredients to a good life: Learning, earning and yearning. Christopher Morley.

Clothes, accessories, parties, fast foods and fun- trademark needs of a ‘hep’ and a trendy college kid! But in a world where costs are high and nothing is free, where’s the much needed ‘Moolah’ to come from? Simple, take recourse in the much ridiculed, off laughed at four letter word ‘work’.

It’s no surprise that many college students are broke. Tuitions keep going up while scholarships disappear and its even harder to get loans with the ongoing recession. So, what’s a student to do when there are no more used textbooks at the campus bookstore and he barely has the money for cafeterias, shopping and enjoyment? Well, these are all secondary things. Inspite of all these there are various basic necessities also to be fulfilled for which teens have to ask their parents for money if they are not doing some kind of job. Also today’s study of colleges and higher standard schools are very expensive. Also there are a number of scholarships being offered these days, not everyone can get one easily. Kareem, a 21 year old boy doing his Graduation, finds it impossible to get excellent grades to be considered for a

scholarship while being burdened up by family problems.

Seek your fair share of world’s work

“I have to buy medicines for my ailing father and take him for check-ups from time to time. My mother works as a housemaid and I do all kinds of odd jobs as well. In between all this finding time to study is very much difficult”, says Kareem. So, from here arises the idea of earn while you learn for many such students whose parents cannot afford to pay their fees. But it is also not necessary that children belonging to low income families only have to take up part time jobs. This can be done by others belonging to middle class and rich families too. Though not to earn money, but taking up a job will help them to enhance their self confidence, teach them the value and importance of money. Rather than wasting their parent’s money on parties, clothes, gadgets and accessories; they would try and make a proper use of it and would probably think twice before purchasing something too expensive.

Don’t decrease the goal, increase the effort

Earn while you learn is one of the best idea because there are a lot of advantages and benefits we may get from it and these skills cannot be developed only by studying or sitting in a classroom. Firstly, I want to tell you that by doing a job while teenager are studying, they develop skills like the communication skills, enjoy their independence, develop a hardworking attitude and loyalty towards their work, etc. They also learn time management like at which time they should study, which time they can provide for job, refreshment, etc. Due to this type of hard life, there are special kinds of soft skills that are developed which are very useful in today’s corporate culture. If teenager student earns something, then it will be helpful to the parents as he or she can afford a part of their fees. So, it is likely to lessen the stress of their parents too. As the old saying goes, hard work hasn’t killed anybody yet. Besides whether we like it or not, most academic courses are designed to occupy one for about four hours a day, leaving enough time to rake in some dough unless one is a science student.

Work hard, dream big, never give up

Chetan Singh, who was an ex-student of MBS College had to eventually give up his job, because his work timings clashed with that of his practicals and lectures say, “It’s quite easy to work for arts and commerce faculties along with their studies. Science subjects are more demanding and take up more time.” But then where there’s a will, there’s a way. Shama, a student of Gandhi Nagar College, Home Science Department, with her excellent skills to bake cakes and other edible items has opened a bakery shop at her own place which is working very well.

To get rich, you have to be making money while you’re asleep

“When you put in hours to earn the cash”, says Sumitra, “you think ten times before blowing it up. For instance, at many companies the salaries are paid by cheques and make their way straight into the bank, in the hope that this will encourage the students to save. Sumitra also points out that unlike her non working friends who are subject to their parent’s whims and restrictions, “my earning means that I get to spend the money without too much fuss.” Ironically, with more money in their pockets, collegians tend to spend less of it. Work and studies take up much of the time that they would normally spend to hangout, party or go shopping.

Hence, working while learning does not just make students economically independent but also imbibes in them a spirit of pride. The most important thing is to find a job that fits your capabilities and doesn’t take too much of your time. This way you will do your job easily and find time for studies.