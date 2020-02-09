e-Governance key to ‘India @75’: Jitendra

STATE TIMES NEWS

MUMBAI: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh said that e-Governance is the key to ‘India @75’ or, in other words ‘India 2022’, when the nation will celebrate 75 years of independence.

Addressing a National Conference on e-Governance, organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Personnel Grievance (DARPG), Union Ministry of Personnel along with the Government of Maharashtra, here today, Dr Jitendra Singh said that digital transformation is essential for achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for ‘India 2022’. He said that it has to be part of a holistic eco-system based on digital technology.

Dwelling upon the theme of today’s conference in relation to Artificial Intelligence(AI), Deep Learning, Block Chain, Data Analysis etc, Dr Jitendra Singh said, it will be e-NAM for farmers, e-Hospital for healthcare including Ayushman, GeM for business, OSI for Online Services and so forth. This, in turn, he said, would lead to accomplishment of goal of ‘maximum governance and minimum government’, which was envisaged by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon after taking over reins of government in 2014.

Dr Jitendra Singh recalled, it was on a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi that process of holding governance related conferences in different parts of the country was given an impetus so as to facilitate interaction on a wider scale among officers and administrators representing different States and Union Territories of India. This also helps in learning about best practices in governance applied by counterparts in different regions and States of India, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh referred to a series of recently held conferences devoted to different themes including Shillong Conference and Shillong Declaration devoted to improve connectivity, Jammu ‘Sushasan’ Conference with Jammu ‘Sankalp’ dealing with replication of good governance practices in newly created Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, and Nagpur Meet last month. He congratulated the Department of Administrative Reforms and Personnel Grievances (DARPG) and also thanked State government of Maharashtra for readily coming forward to hold the conference.

The conference was also addressed by Satej D Patil, Minister for IT, Government of Maharashtra and Dr Kshatrapati Shivaji, Secretary DARPG.