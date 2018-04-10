DYSS’s football tourney under Khelo India begins

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: After completing the zonal level competitions, the Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) on Monday started the inter-zone district meet of Jammu under Khelo India programme at twin venues, here.

The initial round of the boys competition got underway simultaneously at BSF Stadium, Paloura and Government Model Middle School Satwari Cantonment, here in three age groups of under-12, under-16 and under-19.

Around 600 boys representing teams from 14 zones of Jammu District are taking part in this event. Earlier, the competition was declared open by Joint Director, DYSS, Madan Lal at BSF Stadium, Paloura. Speaking to the participants and officials, the Joint Director termed sports as an integral part of education and said that such events provide platform to the young children to excel at State and national level.

District Officer (DYSS) Jammu, Chanchal Kour is Organising Secretary of the Tournament.

Others present were Jeet Singh, Sher Singh, Jaswant Singh, Jasbir Singh, Om Parkash, Romesh Kumar, Harishi Kesh Koul, Tarsem Singh, Kiran Jyoti, Chander Kanta, Anju Gupta, Poonam Kotwal, Ravi Thakur and Veena Tikoo (all ZPEOs).

The technical panel comprised of Bharat Bhushan, Ajay Sharma, Amit Sharma, Gurbachan Singh, Taranpreet Singh, Ranjeet Singh, Subash Chander, Harvinder Singh, Satinder Singh and Ravinder Singh.

The Results:

Under-12 year: Zone Miran Sahab beat Marh zone 3-1 via tie breaker; Zone Bhalwal defeated Zone R S Pura 2-1 via tie breaker; Zone Arnia blanked zone Khour 2-1; Zone Jourian trounced Zone Bishnah 1-0; Zone Satwari outplayed Zone Dansal 1-0; Zone Akhnoor downed Chowki Choura 1-0.

UNDER-16 year: Zone Bhalwal blanked Zone RS Pura 4-0; Zone Akhnoor beat Zone Chowki Choura 2-0; Zone Khour defeated Zone Arnia 2-0.

UNDER-19 year: Zone Bhalwal beat Zone RS Pura 2-1; Zone Satwari trounced Zone Dansal 5-0; Zone Akhnoor downed Zone Chowki Choura 5-0; Zone Miran Sahab blanked Zone Marh 5-4; Zone Khour beat Zone Arnia 1-0; Zone Jammu defeated Zone Jourian 6-0.