DYSS Poonch hosts volleyball event on Unity Day

SPORTS REPORTER

POONCH: To commemorate National Unity Day, Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) Poonch organised an exhibition volleyball match at Government Degree College Ground, here on Thursday.

The event, organised with the sole aim to spread the message of unity among youth through the medium of sports, turned out to be a successful initiative.

At the end of the day, the participating teams of DYSS XI and Shaheed Manjit Club were declared joint winners by the organising committee.

The DYSSO Poonch, Sikander Parvaiz and Station House Officer (SHO) Poonch, Nishant Gupta were Special Guests, who present the title trophy and other individual prizes.

Also present were Inspector Javid, Zonal Physical Education Officer (ZPEO), Mohd Qasim, Parvaiz Malik and Mohd Tariq.