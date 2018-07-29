DYSS Kathua organises Mastogi-do, Hupkwondo competitions

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Inter-school District Level Tournament for under-19 boys and girls being organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports Kathua on Saturday witnessed the competitions of Mastogi-Do and Hupkwondo at DPS Rajbagh and Sports Stadium Kathua under the convenorship of ZPEOs Kailash Chander and Ganesh Dass respectively.

The events were held under the overall supervision of District Youth Services and Sports Officer Kathua Subash Chander Bhardwaj.

In Mastogi-Do, O.D Paroach of GHSS Kootah, Ram Dayal, Utkarsh of DPS Rajbagh and Basharat Ali of KPS Barnoti were selected for State level team.

In Boys Hupkwondo, Avinash Kanathia of GHSS Marheen, Ankush Singh of Manu Sikhsha Kenda Rajbagh, Shivam Sharma of GHSS Marheen, Shubham Sharma of MSK Rajbagh, Sidarath of CMP Dyalachak, Arjun Singh of MSK Rajbagh stood first in below 44, 48, 52, 56, 60, 64 kg weight categories respectively.

In girls Hupkwondo, Arti Devi, Aruna Sharma, Radha Devi and Anmol Devi excelled in below 38, 42, 46 kg and above 70 kg weight categories respectively. Today’s matches were officiated by Punjab Singh, Pankaj Spolia, Rakesh Manhas, Rajive Kumar, Gurusharan Singh, Mohan Lal. Mohinder Paul, Rani Andotra, Madhu Bala and Rampaul were also present.