DYSS holds U-19 cricket trials in Poonch

Sports reporter

POONCH: Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS), as per the district level activities, organised selection trials to raise under-19 boys team for the inter-district school competitions at Government Boys Higher Secondary School (BHSS) Ground, here on Monday.

Around 60 eligible boys turned up for the trials from Poonch, Mandi, Surankote and Bufliaz. The trials took place under the guidance of selection committee comprised of Pawan Kumar (PEL Fitness Trainer BBCI NCA, JKCA), Narinder Singh (PEM) and Gurvinder Singh (PET).