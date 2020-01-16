DySP Davinder’s case being handed over to NIA, dismissal recommended

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI/JAMMU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will soon take over the case of suspended Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh, who was caught in south Kashmir while ferrying two terrorists to Jammu last weekend, officials said here on Wednesday.

The necessary formalities were being completed in Jammu as well as in the national capital before the probe agency, which has been credited with breaking the nexus between stone pelters and separatists in Jammu and Kashmir, takes over the case, they added.

Some of the NIA members, posted in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, were present during the preliminary questioning of Singh and three others — Naveed Baba, a self-styled district commander of banned outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, his associate Atif Ahmed and a lawyer, Irfan Ahmad Mir, who has been named as an active overground worker for terror groups by the police.

The officials said in Jammu that all records would be handed over to the NIA after the case was registered by the probe agency. Singh, who was arrested along with the three on Saturday, had ferried Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Naveed Babu to Jammu last year and facilitated his return to Shopian after “rest and recuperation”.

He is believed to have taken Rs 12 lakh for smuggling the two ultras to Chandigarh and arrange for their accommodation for a couple of months, officials said.

Meanwhile, DGP Dilbag Singh said the force has recommended dismissal of DySP Davinder Singh. He said the police has also recommended for taking back the gallantry medal awarded to Singh by the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state on Independence Day in 2018, stressing that the police will act “very ruthless” as “we don’t believe in sheltering or protecting people who have no loyalty towards the force, nation and their people”.

Govt forfeits DySP’s gallantry award

JAMMU: The government on Wednesday forfeited the ‘Sher-e-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry’ awarded to Davinder Singh, DySP. “Consequent upon the arrest of Davinder Singh, DySP on January 11, 2020 while trying to assist terrorists to travel outside J&K and recovery of arms and ammunition in the case FIR No. 05/2020 under Section 7/25 A. Act, 3/4 E.S Act, 18/19/20/38 and 39 of ULA(P) Act, Police Station Qazigund, which amounts to disloyalty and conduct that has brought the force into disrepute, the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry, awarded to him vide Government Order No. Home-1050 of 2018 dated August 14, 2018, is hereby forfeited,” reads the order issued by Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary, Home Department.