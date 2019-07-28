DySP DAR meets taekwondo players

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) DAR, Sheezan Bhat on Saturday visited the ongoing Summer Camp being organised by Poonch District Taekwondo Association (PDTA) in collaboration with Women Club Meri Pehchan, here.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheezan lauded the efforts of taekwondo players for bringing laurels to the State in various competitions at national and international levels and termed them as icon players of the State.

He also congratulated Rajinder Singh, Chairman Warrior Taekwondo Club for providing best platform to the youth of Poonch in taekwondo game. A total of 150 students from Poonch district are engaged in daily practice to hone their skills in the summer camp.

Nirdosh Kumar Incharge Manager Sports Stadium Poonch, Makhan Lal Bhaglal President PDTA, Premparkash Luthra Vice President PDTA, Priyanka Singh Secretary PDTA, Amit Sharma Organising Secretary PDTA, Taranpreet Kaur Treasurer PDTA, Vijay Kumar PEM, Pawan Kumar Lecturer, Ravinder Singh Secretary Veteran Athletic Association, D.K Raina PET and Ravinder Kumar Bitta were also present.