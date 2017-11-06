Dynastic Congress never respected Sardar Patel

Dear Editor,

A Congrtess spokesperson on a TV news-channel on October 31, 2017 somehow revealed real thinking of his party when he claimed that Indira Gandhi was a taller leader than Sardar Patel, though under pressure of political requirements later he had to express a forcible reget on his statement. Congress-respect for Sardar Patel is evident from the fact that costly newspaper-advertisements by the paryty on October 31, 2017 paid rich tributes to Indira Gandhi but not to Sardar Patel. Congress has no answer to the bitter reality that all majority of institutions, awards and schemes of government in Congress-regime are named only after family-members of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Even Bharat Ratna and photo of Sardar Patel couild be there only in regime of the then Prime Minister PV Narsimharao. It is significant that neither Jansangh nor BJP was there in life-time of Sardar Patel.

Undoubetdly Indira Gandhi deserved all honours for having led country to historical win in 1971-war against Pakistan, but later a totally flop Prime Minister got so much naming after him only because of dynastic tradition of Congress. It is admirable that Prime Minister tweeted for tributes to deserving Indira Gandhi like the then opposition leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee (later first Prime Minister from BJP) paid best compliments to Indira Gandhi on her leading nation to greatest war-victory in 1971.

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was forced by the king-maker as first Prime Minister despite tweleve out of fifteen Legislative Assemblies having voted for Sardar Patel. Big problems now being faced by India would not have been there if Sardar Patel would have been first Prime Minister of India. Dynastic tradition in Congress is keeping India deprived of a strong opposition even now. Congress President can create a post of working President in the party for a really capable and acceptable leader by keeping post of President permanently reserved as a decorative post for dynastic tradition.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

Dariba, Chandni Chowk

Delhi