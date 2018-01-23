Dy Speaker orders probe over purported wrong info provided by officials

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Nazir Ahmad Gurezi on Monday asked the state government to conduct an enquiry into the purported wrong information provided to the members in reply to different Cut Motions.

The Deputy Speaker issued the instruction after National Conference MLA Altaf Kaloo raised the issue during a discussion on the Demand for Grants of the Public Works Department.

He said the Roads and Buildings Department had quoted varying figures on the same issue in response to Cut Motions raised by party legislators Mubarak Gul and Abdul Majid Bhat Larmi.

The legislators demanded action against the officials responsible for allegedly providing wrong figures.