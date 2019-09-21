Dy Mayor organises cleanliness drive

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Advocate Purnima Sharma, Deputy Mayor JMC on Friday organised a cleanliness drive in premises of Ayurvedic Medical College, Rajinder Nagar, Jammu, which was attended by a number of officials and locals. A number of saplings were also planted after the cleanliness drive. Speaking on the occasion, Advocate Purnima Sharma said, “We all should participate in such noble initiatives and take care of our surrounding besides keeping them neat and clean.” She appealed to all residents of Jammu to plant more and more trees besides cooperating with Jammu Municipal Corporation to keep Jammu Clean and Green. We must contribute our bit for providing future generations a healthy environment, which is their birth right, she asserted.
