Dy Mayor flags off karate team for Commonwealth Championship

JAMMU: Deputy Mayor Jammu, Purnima Sharma on Sunday flagged off karate team to represent India in Ninth Commonwealth Karate Championship to be held at Durban, South Africa from November 29 to December 3, 2018.
The team consist of Azmat Bibi, Poonam Salathia, Sahil Singh, Abhijeet Singh, Rajat Singh, Katayani and Deveah Mahajan whereas Ambedkar Gupta General Secretary AKAJK will represent India as National Karate team Coach.
All players will participate in different age and weight categories of Kumite event.
Dy Mayor gave best wishes and presented a Chunri of Mata Vaishno Devi to all of them.
