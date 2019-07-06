Dy Dir Gen NCC visits CATC

State Times News

NAGROTA: Brigadier Raghuvir Sadhotra, DDG NCC Directorate J&K on Friday visited the ongoing Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC) at Nagrota.

Brig Sadhotra, in his address, motivated the cadets to join armed forces. He stressed that if we do our duty and take on responsibilities then only the nation will progress. He said that today’s generation is spending a lot of time on social media and phone and neglecting the importance of being physically fit. He emphasised on imbibing good habits and contributing in keeping India clean.

“To bring change we must start from ourselves. Rather than blaming the system we should believe in hard work and give our best,” he said and emphasised on the importance of education and to inculcate reading habits.

SUO Akhil, SUO Shivali Rajput, Cdt Shravan and Cdt Vimansa were presented books for their outstanding performance in the camp.

Late, around 150 NCC boys and girls visited Aviation Unit at Nagrota. They were shown helicopters and briefed about their functioning and importance in Indian Air force.