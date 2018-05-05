Dy CM releases book titled ‘Qualitative Research Methods: Public Policy and Evaluation’

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta has said that the government is committed to encourage innovation, research and development for inclusive growth.

Kavinder was speaking during a book release function here on Saturday. He released the book ‘Qualitative Methods: Public Policy & Evaluation’ written by Dr. D.R Kapoor and Puja Saigal.

The Deputy Chief Minister reiterated that well designed public policy grounded to the field and its effective monitoring, execution and evaluation will meet the expectations of the people.

Gupta said that the writers namely Dr. D.R Kapoor and Puja Saigal have made a sincere, exhaustive and intelligent attempt to elucidate the practical aspects of the qualitative research in achieving the goal of sustainable development especially for the developing nations like India.

Ashwani Jojra and Vikas Kapoor explained that the book focuses on three significant themes namely, research methodology, public policy and evaluation.

Methodology deals with methods and tools for generation of data through participatory approach. Public policy deliberates on formulation, execution, ethics and evaluation of public policy. Evaluation consists of formative and summated models. Most Significant Change is ascertained through participants and not by government agencies. It gives immense pleasure to mention here that the Book is dedicated to social organisation committed to rehabilitation of persons with disability (PWD).

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Hemant Sharma; former member J&K PSC, K.B Jandial, IAS (retd); Chairman, MIER Group of Institutions, Dr. Arun K Gupta; Ashwani Jojra, Founder President, Sahyog India; G.R Bhagat, Kuldeep Khajuria, Commissioner/ Secretary, R.K Bhagat, Prof.N R Sharma; Prof. B L Raina; Prof. Ramana Doddi (CUJ); Prof.& Head Mass Communication,(CUJ); Dr. Anjali Sharma, Director all India Radio,; Dr. Kavita Suri (JU); Zorawar Singh Secretary General Press Club Jammu and various senior Officers of Government Departments were present on the occasion.